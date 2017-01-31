Transgender bill withdrawn

PIERRE, S.D. (KJJQ) – A bill that would restrict the locker rooms that transgender students can use is withdrawn from consideration in committee this morning.

Senator Jim Bolin of Canton, Chair of the Senate Education Committee, says the bill’s author asked for it to be withdrawn.

The bill would have required public school students to use the locker rooms, shower rooms and changing facilities matching their gender at birth. Gov. Dennis Daugaard had said he would veto the measure.

Bolin says it’s possible someone could try to introduce a similar bill.

Republican Sen. Lance Russell of Hot Springs was the main sponsor of the bill.