Levsen emphasizes growth in State of City Address

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Aberdeen Mayor Mike Levsen talked about the Hub City’s population growth during his annual State of the City Address Thursday during the Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee meeting.

Levsen explained that for a long time, Aberdeen’s growth rate was stagnant.

He said the low point came in 2004.

However, the numbers show that Aberdeen is on an upswing.

He said that the Hub City has had a growth rate of 1.5 percent and will need about an additional 500 people per year to continue that pattern.

Levsen pointed out that there are numerous benefits to the population surge.

He said that local residents also have to understand the role they play in serving the outlying communities as well.

While the numbers are trending in the right direction, Levsen also warned about becoming complacent.

Levsen said he is fortunate to be the mayor at a time when Aberdeen residents are willing to take risks and be progressive in growing the city.