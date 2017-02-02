President approves disaster declaration

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for South Dakota because of a severe winter storm over Christmas.

Trump on Wednesday ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts. The storm led to downed electrical lines, broken power poles and stranded drivers.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard says two tribes and 24 South Dakota counties may receive federal assistance to help recover from the storm, which did over $9.1 million in public property damage.

The state Department of Public Safety says three deaths were associated with the storm.

The declaration included all of the tribes and counties in Daugaard’s request to the president. The governor asked for the disaster declaration on Jan. 23.