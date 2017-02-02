Victim testifies on behalf of anti-sex trafficking group

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A sex trafficking victim in South Dakota testified in support of a bill requiring women seeking an abortion in the state to receive contact information for an anti-sex trafficking group.

The woman told lawmakers at a Senate committee hearing Wednesday what it was like being sold for sex by her fiance.

She said she had written down the contact information from every anti-sex trafficking billboard and poster she saw while being trafficked in the Midwest and hopes the proposed measure expands the spread of that information.

The committee approved the bill after hearing the woman’s testimony. No one testified against it.

Sponsoring Rep. Lynne DiSanto, a Republican from Box Elder, says sex trafficking victims are often pressured to get abortions.