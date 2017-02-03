Are we on? (Dave Vilhauer blog)

I always enjoy going to high school gymnasiums across the state. For one, I am a sports junkie and love attending games. For another, I always take time to glance at the pictures of graduating classes that small schools have on the walls near the gyms. No matter what venue I visit, it seems I always know somebody who graduated from that school.

However, I have also come to appreciate and admire the unique concession stand items at the various locations. While many schools still serve the traditional fare of popcorn, hot dogs and pop, others have become very creative in what they have available.

In my opinion, there is no concession stand that offers more variety than the one at Sunshine Bible Academy. From chili and walking tacos, to soft serve ice cream and expresso drinks, the SBA stand could go into business as a small restaurant. The food is very reasonable, very good and very memorable.

Of course, some schools offer food through fundraising groups that may not always be a part of the regular concession menu. I find it fascinating that certain schools offer food that matches up with their particular culture.

For instance, at games that I have attended in Eureka, knoephla soup is one of the items that is available. That is very fitting for a German community.

This past week, I attended a game in Waubay, which has numerous Native American students. I found myself eating frybread with Wojapi sauce (something I relate to blueberry syrup). I had never even heard of that, let alone tried it. Simply delicious.

While my waistline indicates otherwise, I usually don’t load up on food at concession stands, but when the items deviate from the traditional popcorn and hot dogs, I am usually game to give it a try.

A big thank you to the schools out there that are willing to try something a bit different. It truly makes for a memorable experience, no matter what the final outcome on the court.