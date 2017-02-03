Service Notice

CARA J. SENN

Cara J. Senn, 41, of Seneca, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at her sister’s home in Pierre surrounded by her family.

Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Faulkton, with Fr. Christopher Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Seneca. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, at the church, with visitation one hour prior.