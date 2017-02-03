Francis Corinne Marks, 92

The funeral service for Frances Corinne Marks, 92, of Mitchell, SD and formerly of Aberdeen, SD, will be 1:00pm, Monday, February 6, 2017, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 S. Main St., with Pastor Derek Baum officiating. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen. Frances died Wednesday, February 1, at Firesteel Healthcare Center, Mitchell, SD.

Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00pm, Sunday, February 5, at the funeral home.

Frances Corinne (Tolson) Marks was born on February 28, 1924 to Fred and Rose (Labisky) Tolson at Aberdeen, SD. She attended school and graduated from Aberdeen Central High School with the Class of 1942. She worked at IRS from 1943 to 1956.

On June 9th,1956, she married to Edward A. Marks. They made their home in Aberdeen where they lived their whole married life. Edward died on February 28,1997 at the VA Hospital in Fargo, ND.

Frances was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Aberdeen Senior Citizens, and was a volunteer at Aberdeen Senior Center. She loved doing crafts, traveling, reading and playing cards.

Grateful for having shared Frances’ life are her children: Corinne (Brian) Crowe of Lake Benton, MN, and Kenneth (Glenda) Marks of Pierre, SD; grandchildren: Kara (Chris) Lammers, John Good and great-grandchildren: Kyleigh Good and Maya Lammers.

Preceding Frances in death are her husband, Edward; parents: Fred and Rose; and two brothers: George Tolson and Earl Tolson.

