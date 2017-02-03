Gary Allan Luxton, 66

Gary Allen Luxton August 28, 1950 – February 02, 2017



Gary Allen Luxton, 66, of Frankfort, SD, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, February 02, 2017, at his brother’s home in Redfield, SD, after a short battle with cancer. There will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will happen at a later date. Thelen-Hyke Funeral Home of Redfield has been entrusted with arrangements. (www.thelen-hykefuneralhome.com)

Gary Allen Luxton was born in Redfield on August 28, 1950 to Leonard G. and Ergeine (Wightman) Luxton. He was raised on a farm near Frankfort, SD and graduated from Doland (SD) High School. He extended his education at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology while spending summers on the farm. Gary married Kimm on May 5, 1982.

Gary worked in various occupations including insurance sales, logging, and geophysical surveying. He worked for almost 25 year for Hills Materials of Rapid City, SD in the aggregates division. He also worked for four years with Butler Machinery before retiring in December 2015.

Gary enjoyed woodworking, rock hunting and driving around in the Black Hills.

Gary is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kimm of Frankfort, SD; his former wife, Peg (Lonnie) Phillips of Greenville, TX; his daughter, Teresa Ann (Mike) Boyd of Murphy, TX; his sons: John Leonard (Sabrina) Luxton of Wilmington, OH and Robert John Luxton of Rapid City; his step-daughter, Heather (Mike) Blenner of Rapid Cit; Peg and Lonnie’s daughter, Amber (Andrew) Cobb of Allen, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Taylor, Hailey, Joseph, Garin, Pierson, Sindni, Emili, Spencer; his great-granddaughter, Addison and a brother, Larry (Suni) Luxton of Ridgecrest, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters: ShirlyAnn and Diane.