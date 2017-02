Visitation for James Ray Forkel, 78, of Aberdeen, SD, will be will be from 2:00-6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 South Main St., Aberdeen, SD. Inurnment at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen. James died Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Aberdeen Health and Rehab in Aberdeen.

