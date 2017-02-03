WEBSTER – Ruth Ann Kungel 78 of Webster passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side, on Thursday February 2, 2017 at her daughter’s home near Roslyn.

Her funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Monday February 6, 2017 at Roslyn Lutheran Church in Roslyn, Pastor Mike McCarlson will officiate. Burial will be in the Roslyn Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday 1-3 P.M. at Fiksdal Funeral Service in Webster.

