ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Indoor recreational skating at the Odde Ice Center scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5 has been canceled according to the Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. Also the two outdoor rinks at Lincoln and Manor will be closing at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information contact the Parks and Rec Office at (605) 626-7015.