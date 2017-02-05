Aberdeen Wings Move Up in the Standings with Weekend Sweep

AUSTIN, MN (AberdeenWings.com) –

FRIDAY

Aberdeen Wings 3-2 (s/o)

Austin Bruins

The Wings survived the Bruins in Austin FRI, picking up a 3-2 win via shoot-out. Aberdeen out-shot the hosts, 27-21, but it went to a shoot-out tied at deuces. Joey Strada won it for the Wings w/ a 4th round score after each team had one goal through the 1st three rounds. In regulation, Nathan Burke notched his 2nd goal of the year for Aberdeen, while Carson Dimoff tied the game early in the 3rd period on his 11th.

SATURDAY

Aberdeen Wings 5-2

Austin Bruins

The Wings won their 5th straight on SAT, breaking open a 2-all game w/ a trio of 3rd period goals for the win, 5-2. Austin out-shot Aberdeen, 24-22, but the Wings found the back of the net more often. Joey Strada scored the game-winner about 9min into the final frame before Riley Murphy & Colton Fletcher added empty-netters in the closing 3min of play. Kevin Fitzgerald & Gage Mackie scored in periods one & two, respectively, for the other Aberdeen tallies. With the weekend sweep of Austin, Aberdeen has passed up the Bruins in the Central Division standings, moving into 4th place – one point behind Brookings.