Northern Track & Field Teams Turn in Strong Numbers at NDSU Open

FARGO, ND (NSUWolves.com) – The Northern State University track and field team posted a solid opening day from the NDSU Bison Open. The Wolves tallied four top-10 finishes on the men’s side, and another six on the women’s with just ten events on the opening day. Mackenzie Cruzen kicked things off for the women, finishing sixth overall in the 600m run with a time of 1:45.48. Four Wolves found themselves in the top half of the field in the 300m dash, led by Madison Barnes in fifth overall. Barnes hit the line at 42.41, followed by Toni-Ann Ingram in seventh with a time of 43.55. Tayla Peterson and Molly Wynn were close behind finishing at 44.11 and 44.24 respectively. The distance medley relay team of Sami Shields, Elizabeth Raecke, Andrea Korvela, and Lindsey Gast finished fourth missing the school record by just three seconds. The women finished in 12:39.61 in large part to a 5:13 anchor leg by Gast. Luke Wietgrefe kicked off the running events for the men, finishing third overall in the 600m run with a personal record time of 1:22.10. Isaiha Fletcher added another third place finish in the 300m dash, finishing with a time of 36.33. Zachery Six was close behind in sixth with a time of 36.78. The men’s distance medley relay team of Adam Leach, Romario Thomas, Zachary Ulmer, and Clay Danielson finished second with a time of 10:35.00. Lucas Osowski led the throwers finishing tenth in the weight throw, with a school record mark of 16.76m. The previous school record of 16.48m was set by Steve Gough back in 2002. Osowski was also the top Division II finisher in the event.

The Northern State University men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the final day of the Bison Open on Saturday. The Wolves notched 17 top-10 finishes on the women’s side, and another 19 on the men’s side. Toni-Ann Ingram qualified for the 60m dash finals, finishing their overall in the event with a time of 8.01. Hanneke Oosterwegel added to her stellar sophomore campaign winning the 200m in a school record time of 24.80. Oosterwegel broke her own school record which was set earlier this season by .44 and moved up to third nationally in the event and the leader in the NSIC. Also landing in the top-10 in the event were Madison Barnes, Tayla Peterson, and Elizabeth Raecke. Barnes went on to place fifth in the 300m dash, with a time of 42.41, followed by Ingram, Peterson, and Molly Wynn in seventh, eighth, and ninth. Oosterwegel added to her first place finishes on the day winning the 400m dash with a time of 56.39. She bested the next closest competitor by over two seconds and moved up to sixth nationally and the leader in the NSIC. Barnes notched her third top-5 finish with a fifth place mark behind Oosterwegel, while Wynn rounded out the top-10. Mackenzie Cruzen broke into the top-10 in the 600m run, taking sixth with a time of 1:45.48. Lindsey Gast continued the distance events for the Wolves, finishing sixth in the mile with a personal record time. Gast crossed the line at 5:14.39, besting her previous PR by four seconds. Seniors Sasha Hovind and Dakotah Bullen finished third and sixth in the 3000m run with times of 10:10.30 and 10:33.10 respectively. In the field events, Sonia Alaman opened competition placing sixth in the triple jump. The freshman jumped 10.41m. Itoitz Rodriguez notched a third place finish in the 200m dash hitting the line at 22.45, followed by Luke Wietgrefe in seventh at 23.01. Isaiha Fletcher added to the third place marks in the 300m dash, finishing in 36.33. Zach Six was also behind in fifth with a time of 36.78. Rodriguez added a second place finish in the 400m dash as the top Division II place with a time of 49.16. The finish also moved the sophomore to second overall in the league in the event. Wietgrefe and Six followed in fifth and seventh, while Romario Thomas landed in tenth. Wietgrefe notched a third place finish of his own in the 600m run, hitting the line at 1:22.10. Zachary Ulmer ran to a second place finish in the 800m run with a time of 1:56.31. Ulmer is now currently third in the NSIC following the open. Moving on to the hurdles, two Wolves moved on to finals in the 60m led off by Deveyonn Brown in fourth. Brown hit the line at 8.69 followed by Bryce Malsam in fifth with a time of 8.73. In the field events, Deshonn Brown notched a win in the high jump, clearing a personal best 2.04m. The sophomore moved up to 26th nationally in the event. Younger brother Deveyonn finished fifth with a 1.98m jump. Taylor Rolf and Kelson Brewer led the Wolves in the pole vault, finishing seventh and ninth with jumps of 4.25m and 4.10m. Deshonn moved onto the long jump where he finished eighth, jumping 6.41m. Freshman Trey Tiefenthaler notched a seventh place finish in the triple jump with a 12.87m mark. Northern returns to action next Sunday and Monday for the NSIC multi events from Mankato. The Wolves will also compete in the SDSU Last Chance meet prior to the NSIC Championships on Friday February 17th in Brookings.