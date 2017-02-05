Northern Wrestlers Drop Home Dual to Mustangs

ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – In their first home dual of the month, the Northern State University wrestling team fell to Southwest Minnesota State 25-14. The Wolves drop to 4-10 overall and 0-5 in the NSIC in duals this season. Northern trailed 12-0 heading into the fourth match of the afternoon. Tyler Stenberg came out and scored the first team point of the dual with a 149-pound win over Cortez Arredondo. Stenberg notched the 12-6 decision victory, tallying two takedowns, four nearfall points, a reversal, and one points of riding time. The Wolves fell in the next two matches, giving them a 20-3 deficit. NSU needed to sweep the final four weights of the afternoon, including extra point victories to secure the dual win. Tanner Olson kept things rolling for NSU with a 7-1 decision victory over Griffin Osing. Olson notched three takedowns and a riding time point in the win. Despite falling in the 184-pound match, the Wolves battled back to secure the final two match victories. Joe Gomez defeat Jack Ryan by major decision at 197-pound. The 9-0 victory recorded three takedowns, one escape, and a riding time point. The win gives Gomez 97 career victories heading into the final three NSIC duals of the season. Freshman Harrison Townsend fought hard in the final match of the day, defeating Quinn Bullard in a 9-1 major decision. Townsend notched two takedowns, four nearfall points, and one riding time point with over four minutes of riding time. Up next for the Wolves is a Thursday road dual with Minnesota State. The Wolves and Mavericks will face off at 7 p.m. from Mankato.