NSU Hoopsters Turn in a 3-1 “I Hate Winter” Weekend

ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – On night one of I Hate Winter weekend, the Northern State University women’s basketball team picked up their eighth win from Wachs’ Arena with an 86-63 victory over Upper Iowa. The Wolves are now 16-5 overall and 12-5 in the NSIC, while the Peacocks drop to 3-18 overall and 3-14 in conference play. The two teams battled in the first quarter as the Peacocks captured their only lead of the game at 9-8. NSU took control by the end of the quarter, closing out the first ten minutes of play with a five-point lead. The Wolves increased their scoring gap by the end of the next quarter, entering the half with the 41-29 advantage. Upper Iowa responded with 34 second half points, however it was not enough to overcome NSU’s additional 45. The Wolves held the Peacocks to a shooting percentage of just 7.7 percent in the final quarter to seal the 23-point victory. As a unit, the Wolves shot 51.7 percent from field goal range, 40.0 percent from the arc, and 76.2 percent from the charity stripe while collecting 47 rebounds, 21 assists, nine blocks and three steals. NSU tallied 26 points in the paint, 21 second chance points and 23 points off the bench. The Wolves ended the contest with four players scoring in double-digits. Paige Waytashek led all scorers with 21 points on the night, shooting 8-of-13 from the floor and 2-of-4 from the three-point arc. Miranda Ristau followed with 12 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and five blocks. Jill Conrad also posted a double-double for the Wolves with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Both Conrad and Ristau recorded four assists a piece. Freshman starters, Jessi Marti and Brianna Kusler each finished with ten and nine points respectively.

Coach Paula Krueger’s postgame thoughts…

The Northern State University men’s basketball team defeated Upper Iowa University 83-72 in the first of two I Hate Winter games. With the win, the Wolves improve to 17-6 overall and 13-4 in the NSIC. Heading into the contest the Peacocks sat first in the NSIC South and second in the league overall. UIU dropped to second in the South and fourth in the league, behind the now third place Wolves following the loss. Northern battled throughout the game, defending their home court in front of 4490 fans. The atmosphere was electric with fans on their feet throughout the game. The Wolves trailed 30-33 at the half, however shot 63.0 percent from the floor in the second scoring 53 points to secure the victory. NSU out-rebounded UIU by 11 in the win with 43 total. The Wolves also tallied 34 points in the paint, 12 points off turnovers, ten second chance points, and 21 points off the bench. The two teams traded the lead on four occasions with six tie scores. Northern held their largest lead of 11 points in the final minute of action, which held on for the final. Ian Smith led four scorers in double figures with 18 points and a career high 12 rebounds. Smith shot 53.3 percent from the floor and notched an assist and a steal. He was followed by Logan Doyle with 15 points and ten rebounds. Doyle was perfect from the floor going 6-for-6, and added a team leading four blocks. DJ Pollard and Mack Arvidson rounded out the double-digit scorers with 13 points each. Pollard notched five rebounds and a team leading five assists. Justin Decker led the team off the bench with eight points, followed by Jonny Dahl with seven. Brayden McNeary and Gabe King followed with three points apiece, while Carter Evans notched two points and four rebounds.

Coach Paul Sather’s postgame thoughts…

After defeating Upper Iowa by a 23-point margin last night, the Northern State University women’s basketball team dropped a 65-53 contest against Winona State. With the loss, the Wolves drop to 16-6 overall and 12-6 in the NSIC, while the Warriors improve to 19-5 overall and 14-4 in league play. NSU opened the game with a 5-0 lead, and closed out the first quarter maintaining a two-point lead over the Warriors. Both teams struggled to score in the next quarter, combining for a total of 19 points. Winona State outshot the Wolves in the first half, going 25-51 from the floor and ending the second quarter with a 29-26 lead. Northern State bounced back in the third quarter, however were outscored 21-10 in the final ten minutes of action. The loss would count for just the second of the season from home for the Wolves. As a unit, NSU shot 41.8 percent from field goal range, 20.0 percent from the three-point arc and 50.0 percent from the free throw line, while collecting 27 rebounds, 15 assists and seven steals. The Wolves finished with 18 points in the paint, 13 points off turnovers and six points off the bench. Tara Roelof of Winona State led all scorers with 18 points, while teammate Jenny Tuttle went 7-13 from the floor for 17 points. Junior Miranda Ristau led the Wolves shooting 60.0 percent from field goal range for a team-high 15 points. The Miranda Ristau and Jill Conrad duo combined for 11 rebounds. Jill Conrad and Paige Waytashek were the second and third Wolves to score in double-digits, tallying 13 and 10 points respectively. Brianna Kulser and Paige Waytashek each ended the night with career-highs as Kusler nabbed seven assists and Waytashek picked off five steals. The Wolves will continue their home stretch next weekend, facing Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State for Military Appreciation Night and Senior Night.

The Northern State University men’s basketball team sealed the I Hate Winter weekend sweep with an 85-58 victory over Winona State on Saturday. With the win, the Wolves improve to 18-6 overall and 13-4 in league action. The two teams traded the lead through the opening minutes of action, however the Wolves took the lead at the 12-minute mark in the half and did not look back. They held their largest lead of 28 points with 1:39 left in the game, scoring 47 points in the first and 38 in the second. As a team the Wolves shot 52.6 percent from the floor, 52.2 percent from the arc, and 72.2 percent from the foul line. NSU more than doubled the Warriors buckets from the arc with 12 in the game, while holding them on defense to just five. Carter Evans led the team with a season high 17 points. Evans added eight rebounds and three blocks while shooting 70.0 percent from the floor. Ian Smith was second on the team, hitting 5-of-7 from the floor with 14 points, five rebounds, and a team leading four assists. Bo Fries and DJ Pollard rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Wolves with 11 and ten points each. In the win the Wolves notched 30 points in the paint, 11 points off turnovers, 16 second chance points, and 44 points off the bench. They also out-rebounded the Warriors 40-22 in the game, doubling WSU’s offensive board total. A total of 12 Wolves scored on the night, including senior Michael Schreiber in his first appearance of the season. Mack Arvidson and Gabe King notched nine and six points each, while Logan Doyle tallied two rounding out the starting five. Justin Decker and Jonny Dahl tallied six and four points off the bench, while Logan LeGrand and Brayden McNeary tallied three and two each. Doyle was second on the team with five rebounds, followed by Pollard, Fries, Decker, and Dahl with two each. Following the weekend the Wolves sit second overall in the NSIC North and third in the league as a whole behind MSU Moorhead and Southwest Minnesota State. The weekend sweep also extends the Wolves win streak to six games heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. Northern will remain at home next weekend for a pair of North Division contests versus Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State.