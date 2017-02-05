Weekend High School Sports Scoreboard

FRI SCHEDULE

Basketball

Yankton [B]

Ab Central 59-41

AC – Cole Bergan 12p, 9r; Cannon Hannigan 11p. Aberdeen out-shot Yankton 39-29% for the game and picked up the win despite going a dismal 6/15 at the FT line.

Sisseton 58-56

Ab Roncalli [B]

AR – Gus Reede 18p, Braden Sommers 13p

S – DJ White 19p, Benji Thompson 15p, Dion Iyarpeya 11p

Herr/SA 73-36

Ed Central [B]

SBA [B]

Potter Co 66-30

PC – Tanner Storer 15p

SBA – Sam Pedersen 10p

Deuel [B]

Willow Lake 55-49

Red/Dol [B]

Milbank 67-56

M – Jonny Ash 20p, Nathan Bien 16p

RD – Zach Jordan 15p

Webster [B]

Hamlin 60-56

GPL 63-51

Wilmot [B]

W – Dylan Jurgens 18p

Wau/Summit [B]

Waverly 47-38

WSS – Dillon Kranz 23p

WS – Andy Amdahl 12p

Groton 55-52

TZ [G]

Milbank 51-30

Redfield [G]

M – Caryssa Mielitz 12p, 10r

SBA [G]

Potter Co 50-39

PC – Samantha Stethem 10p

SBA – Lindsey Wilken 18p, Susan Wilken 16p

Herr/SA 65-18

Ed Central [G]

Deuel [G]

Willow Lake JV 45-44

Britton [G]

Tri-State 67-53

BH – Ashley Fosness 17p, Laken Olson 14p

WR

Ab Central 44-16

Brookings

Aberdeen got wins from Jacob Moore (MD 17-3), Brenden Salfrank (MD 15-6), Victor Padilla (5-3), Will Jarrott (pin), Austin Cihak (pin), Collin Haar (8-4), Bradley Nelson (9-5), Briaden Nelson (pin), Jake Flakus (2-0), and Kaden Johnson (forf).

Hockey

Huron All-Stars 2-1

Aberdeen Cougars

The Aberdeen Cougars dropped a tough battle w/ the Huron All-Stars FRI at the Odde, 2-1. Caleb Kranzler cut the Aberdeen deficit in half at the 13min mark of the 2nd period, but the score would stay stuck on 2-1 the rest of the way. Isaac Casanova & Josh Barnett assisted on the lone Aberdeen goal. The Cougars were out-shot in the match, 31-17, with Landon Danielson making 29 saves.

Aberdeen Lady Cougars 4-2

Omaha

(Dakota Premier Classic in Brookings)

Mikayla Santjer tied things up at one w/ a 1st period goal before Kensington Eckhoff gave Aberdeen a 2-1 lead in the 2nd period. Omaha made it another tie game in the 3rd, however, sending this one down to the final few minutes. Kaitlyn Holland notched the game-winner w/ under 4min to play before Hailey Holland added an empty-netter in the closing seconds. Eckhoff added two assists for good measure, and Hailey Huff finished w/ 18 saves.

SAT SCHEDULE

Basketball

Parkston [B] (Sanford Pentagon Classic)

Ab Christian 47-38

AC – Cramer Johnson 20p, 12r

Ab Roncalli [B]

SFO 57-51

AR – Braden Sommers 21p despite separating his shoulder just before halftime, Gus Reede 16p

Warner 84-49

Groton [B]

W – Tyler Rozell 32p, Micah Hoellein 17p

G – Seric Shabazz 14p

NW [B]

Summit 64-58

Wilmot [B]

Langford 78-23

L – Chance Olson & James Erickson 15p each

Webster 55-41

Frederick [B]

W – Chandler Day 17p

LF – Tanner Geffre 15p

Todd Co [B]

Mobridge 45-41

MP – Dante Fischer 21p

Flandreau 73-58

Hamlin [B]

Flandreau Indian 66-51

TZ [B]

Lower Brule 71-59

Highmore [B]

Eur/Bow [B] (Highmore)

Burke/SC 50-45

Herr/SA [B] (Highmore)

Colome 57-54

Red Cloud [B] (Pentagon)

Sisseton 49-45 (OT)

S – Dion Iyarpeya & Hunter Medenwald 12p each

Cors-Stick 67-30

Milbank [B] (Pentagon)

St. Francis Indian 69-57

Redfield [B]

RD – Dalton Howe & Zach Jordan 13p each

Miller [B]

Platte 72-50

Canistota 59-49

Waverly-SS [B] (Madison)

Lake Preston [B]

Henry 53-39

FH – Kory Lane 16p

RCC [G]

Ab Central 65-47

AC – Paiton Burckhard 22p, 9r; Melia Mounga 20p, 8r; Laura Babcock 12p. Team played w/out injured Karli Gardner.

Warner 48-35

Groton [G]

W – Haylee Hanson 15p

G – Audrey Wanner 12p

NW 59-41

Summit [G]

Wilmot 52-22

Langford [G]

W – Saraya Bronson 11p

L – Ady Dwight 11p

Webster 51-42

Frederick [G]

W – Haley Rithmiller 18p, Olivia Breske 17p

LF – April Hoffman 11p

Flandreau [G]

Hamlin 62-58

Flandreau Indian [G]

TZ 49-41

Eur/Bow 30-27

Jones Co [G] (Highmore)

Herr/SA 58-27

Wess Springs [G] (Highmore)

Miller [G]

Platte 57-46

Howard 55-44

Waverly-SS [G] (Madison)

Hockey

Mitchell Marlins 9-1

Aberdeen Cougars

The Mitchell Marlins cruised by the Aberdeen Cougars on SAT at the Odde, hooking a 9-1 win. Aberdeen was out-shot in the game, 41-19. The Cougars avoided the shut-out on a 3rd period score from Avery Dean w/ the assist from Isaac Casanova.

Aberdeen Lady Cougars 10-0

White Bear Lake

(Dakota Premier Classic in Brookings)

A – Hailey Holland 2G, 2A; Rhiannon Abel 2G, 1A; Madyson Ogdahl 2G; Kensington Eckhoff 2G; Kaitlyn Holland 1G, 1A; and Emma Ahlberg 1G.

Aberdeen Lady Cougars 9-3

St. Vital

(Dakota Premier Classic in Brookings)

A – Hailey Holland 5G, 1A; Madyson Ogdahl 2G, 1A; Kaitlyn Holland 1G, 1A; and Emma Ahlberg 1G. Hailey Huff had 29 saves in the win.