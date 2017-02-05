Weekend High School Sports Scoreboard

FRI SCHEDULE
Basketball
Yankton [B]
Ab Central 59-41
AC – Cole Bergan 12p, 9r; Cannon Hannigan 11p. Aberdeen out-shot Yankton 39-29% for the game and picked up the win despite going a dismal 6/15 at the FT line.
Sisseton 58-56
Ab Roncalli [B]
AR – Gus Reede 18p, Braden Sommers 13p
S – DJ White 19p, Benji Thompson 15p, Dion Iyarpeya 11p
Herr/SA 73-36
Ed Central [B]
SBA [B]
Potter Co 66-30
PC – Tanner Storer 15p
SBA – Sam Pedersen 10p
Deuel [B]
Willow Lake 55-49
Red/Dol [B]
Milbank 67-56
M – Jonny Ash 20p, Nathan Bien 16p
RD – Zach Jordan 15p
Webster [B]
Hamlin 60-56
GPL 63-51
Wilmot [B]
W – Dylan Jurgens 18p
Wau/Summit [B]
Waverly 47-38
WSS – Dillon Kranz 23p
WS – Andy Amdahl 12p
Groton 55-52
TZ [G]
Milbank 51-30
Redfield [G]
M – Caryssa Mielitz 12p, 10r
SBA [G]
Potter Co 50-39
PC – Samantha Stethem 10p
SBA – Lindsey Wilken 18p, Susan Wilken 16p
Herr/SA 65-18
Ed Central [G]
Deuel [G]
Willow Lake JV 45-44
Britton [G]
Tri-State 67-53
BH – Ashley Fosness 17p, Laken Olson 14p
WR
Ab Central 44-16
Brookings
Aberdeen got wins from Jacob Moore (MD 17-3), Brenden Salfrank (MD 15-6), Victor Padilla (5-3), Will Jarrott (pin), Austin Cihak (pin), Collin Haar (8-4), Bradley Nelson (9-5), Briaden Nelson (pin), Jake Flakus (2-0), and Kaden Johnson (forf).
Hockey
Huron All-Stars 2-1
Aberdeen Cougars
The Aberdeen Cougars dropped a tough battle w/ the Huron All-Stars FRI at the Odde, 2-1. Caleb Kranzler cut the Aberdeen deficit in half at the 13min mark of the 2nd period, but the score would stay stuck on 2-1 the rest of the way. Isaac Casanova & Josh Barnett assisted on the lone Aberdeen goal. The Cougars were out-shot in the match, 31-17, with Landon Danielson making 29 saves.
Aberdeen Lady Cougars 4-2
Omaha
(Dakota Premier Classic in Brookings)
Mikayla Santjer tied things up at one w/ a 1st period goal before Kensington Eckhoff gave Aberdeen a 2-1 lead in the 2nd period. Omaha made it another tie game in the 3rd, however, sending this one down to the final few minutes. Kaitlyn Holland notched the game-winner w/ under 4min to play before Hailey Holland added an empty-netter in the closing seconds. Eckhoff added two assists for good measure, and Hailey Huff finished w/ 18 saves.
SAT SCHEDULE
Basketball
Parkston [B] (Sanford Pentagon Classic)
Ab Christian 47-38
AC – Cramer Johnson 20p, 12r
Ab Roncalli [B]
SFO 57-51
AR – Braden Sommers 21p despite separating his shoulder just before halftime, Gus Reede 16p
Warner 84-49
Groton [B]
W – Tyler Rozell 32p, Micah Hoellein 17p
G – Seric Shabazz 14p
NW [B]
Summit 64-58
Wilmot [B]
Langford 78-23
L – Chance Olson & James Erickson 15p each
Webster 55-41
Frederick [B]
W – Chandler Day 17p
LF – Tanner Geffre 15p
Todd Co [B]
Mobridge 45-41
MP – Dante Fischer 21p
Flandreau 73-58
Hamlin [B]
Flandreau Indian 66-51
TZ [B]
Lower Brule 71-59
Highmore [B]
Eur/Bow [B] (Highmore)
Burke/SC 50-45
Herr/SA [B] (Highmore)
Colome 57-54
Red Cloud [B] (Pentagon)
Sisseton 49-45 (OT)
S – Dion Iyarpeya & Hunter Medenwald 12p each
Cors-Stick 67-30
Milbank [B] (Pentagon)
St. Francis Indian 69-57
Redfield [B]
RD – Dalton Howe & Zach Jordan 13p each
Miller [B]
Platte 72-50
Canistota 59-49
Waverly-SS [B] (Madison)
Lake Preston [B]
Henry 53-39
FH – Kory Lane 16p
RCC [G]
Ab Central 65-47
AC – Paiton Burckhard 22p, 9r; Melia Mounga 20p, 8r; Laura Babcock 12p. Team played w/out injured Karli Gardner.
Warner 48-35
Groton [G]
W – Haylee Hanson 15p
G – Audrey Wanner 12p
NW 59-41
Summit [G]
Wilmot 52-22
Langford [G]
W – Saraya Bronson 11p
L – Ady Dwight 11p
Webster 51-42
Frederick [G]
W – Haley Rithmiller 18p, Olivia Breske 17p
LF – April Hoffman 11p
Flandreau [G]
Hamlin 62-58
Flandreau Indian [G]
TZ 49-41
Eur/Bow 30-27
Jones Co [G] (Highmore)
Herr/SA 58-27
Wess Springs [G] (Highmore)
Miller [G]
Platte 57-46
Howard 55-44
Waverly-SS [G] (Madison)
Hockey
Mitchell Marlins 9-1
Aberdeen Cougars
The Mitchell Marlins cruised by the Aberdeen Cougars on SAT at the Odde, hooking a 9-1 win. Aberdeen was out-shot in the game, 41-19. The Cougars avoided the shut-out on a 3rd period score from Avery Dean w/ the assist from Isaac Casanova.
Aberdeen Lady Cougars 10-0
White Bear Lake
(Dakota Premier Classic in Brookings)
A – Hailey Holland 2G, 2A; Rhiannon Abel 2G, 1A; Madyson Ogdahl 2G; Kensington Eckhoff 2G; Kaitlyn Holland 1G, 1A; and Emma Ahlberg 1G.
Aberdeen Lady Cougars 9-3
St. Vital
(Dakota Premier Classic in Brookings)
A – Hailey Holland 5G, 1A; Madyson Ogdahl 2G, 1A; Kaitlyn Holland 1G, 1A; and Emma Ahlberg 1G. Hailey Huff had 29 saves in the win.