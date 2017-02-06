Bill addresses nurse practitioners and mid-wives

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – A bill is making its way through the South Dakota legislature that would expand and redefine how nurse practitioners and mid-wives could treat patients.

Sponsor, Senator Deb Soholt of Sioux Falls says their licensing has not kept up with more modern medical practices.

Soholt says the need for these medical people is growing, especially in rural areas.

Soholt says the bill does not change the relationship nurse practitioners and mid-wives have with doctors.

The bill passed the Senate on a 35-0 vote, and will go to the House Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday.