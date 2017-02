The memorial service for Derik Ryan Purnell, 46, of Aberdeen, SD, will be 2:00pm, Friday, February 10, 2017 at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Pastor Gary Compton officiating. Derik died Saturday, February 4, at his home in Aberdeen.

