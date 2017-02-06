Mass of Christian Burial for Georgianne Dorothy Karsky, 82, of Aberdeen, SD, will be 10:30am, Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Aberdeen, with Father Mark Lichter, Celebrant. Burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Georgianne died Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at her home in Aberdeen.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00pm, Friday, followed by a liturgical wake service and Rosary at 7:00pm, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 South Main Street.

Georgianne Jilek was born September 2, 1934 to Steve and Anna (Kotsalick) Jilek in New Hradec, ND. She graduated from Dickinson High School in 1951. Georgianne married David Karsky on July 6, 1955. They lived in several towns in North Dakota and Minnesota prior to moving to Aberdeen, SD in 1967. Georgianne stayed at home to raise their seven children until she went to work at St. Luke’s Hospital in 1970. She retired in 1987.

Georgianne was an excellent seamstress and was noted for making her children’s clothes, husband’s suits, and even her daughter’s wedding gown. In her spare time, Georgianne enjoyed knitting, working puzzles, and cheering on the Minnesota Twins.

Georgianne was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Aberdeen. She had a strong belief in God and shared that with her family. It was this faith that carried her through all the ups and downs of life.

Grateful for having shared Georgianne’s life are her children: Ken Karsky, Nancy (Tim) McGarry, Tim (Sharon) Karsky, Jacqueline (Steve) Odegard, Dale Karsky and Renee (Kent) Rucker; sisters: Mae Krpoun, Rose (Steve) Fillipi and Tillie Fillipi; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceding Georgianne in death are her husband, David Karsky; son, Brad Karsky; infant daughter, Mary; four brothers and five sisters.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to all the hospice workers who filled Georgianne’s final days with love and compassion.

The family prefers memorials be made to Avera@Home Hospice.

