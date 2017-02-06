Governor signs bill repealing Initiated Measure 22

PIERRE.S.D. (WNAX) – South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard signed HB1069 not long after it was passed by the Senate. The bill repeals IM22 which was approved by voters in the November election.

Daugaard says the measure, as written was badly flawed.

Daugaard says the public financing section stood out as a problem.

Daugaard says backers of the measure ran misleading ads about lobbyists paying off legislators.

The Senate has now passed a bill backed by Attorney General Marty Jackley that add criminal conflict of interest penalties for public officials.