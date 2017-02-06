WEBSTER – John “Jack” Newell 88 of Webster passed away Wednesday February 1, 2017 at Sanford Hospital Webster.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday February 7, 2017 at Heritage Village Chapel in Webster. Pastor Mike McCarlson will officiate. Military interment will be in the Webster Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday 5-7 P.M. closing with a prayer service at the funeral home.

