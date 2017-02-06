Joseph “Joe” Lawrence Sauer, 98

The funeral service for Joseph “Joe” Sauer, 98, of Aberdeen, SD, will be 2:00pm, Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 South Main Street, with Chaplain Deb Barnett officiating. Burial at Warner Township Cemetery at a later date. Joe died Friday, February 3, at Avera Mother Joseph Manor, Aberdeen.

Visitation will be 3:00-7:00pm Wednesday, with family present from 5:00-7:00pm, and a prayer service at 7:00pm at the funeral home.

The family prefers casual dress for the service.

Joseph Lawrence Sauer was born December 20, 1918 to Michael and Amelia (Schwan) Sauer in Aberdeen, SD. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School.

Joe was united in marriage to Maurene “Tootie” Moulton on May 24, 1941 in Ortonville, MN. They made their home in Aberdeen and had two sons, Richard “Dick” and Jerry Sauer. In 1944, Joe joined the US Navy and served on an LST Amphibious boat in the South Pacific. In 1946 he was honorably discharged and returned to Aberdeen. Over the years, Joe and Tootie had two other children, Sheila and Brian Sauer. Joe worked as a machinist at K.O. Lee Company, a switchman for Milwaukee Railroad, and worked for Mayflower Household Moving and Storage before retiring in the early 80’s.

Joe was a past member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Aerie #632. He also belonged to the VFW. Being a talented mechanic, Joe could fix just about anything. He was also a Jack-of-all trades and loved to work in his woodshop. He made many wooden toys and pieces of furniture and gave many of his creations away. Joe loved stock car races and was an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan. He rarely missed high school athletics events, especially when his grandchildren were competing. Joe always looked forward to his fishing trips to Canada with his son Brian.

Grateful for having shared Joe’s life are his children: Dick (Sharon) Sauer, Jerry (Cherie) Sauer, and Sheila (Russell) Rook, all of Aberdeen; six grandchildren: David (Candice) Rook, Kevin (Brenda) Rook, John (Kristen) Sauer, Kelly (Dan) Lenahan, Aaron (Ryan) Velting, and Jessica (Nathan) Lengkeek; sixteen great-grandchildren: Michael Sauer, Johnny Sauer, Andrea Sauer, Sarah Sauer, David Sauer, Miranda (Ethan) Thomas, Tara Rook, Ashley Rook, Nathan Rook, Mason Velting, Skyelar Velting, Rogue Velting, Maddie Velting, Morgan Velting, Nolan Lengkeek and Austin Lengkeek; four siblings: Andy (Jane) Sauer, Chicago, IL, Leone Duttenhoffer, Aberdeen, Dorothy Bruce, Conroe, TX, and Darlyne (Jeff) Harlan, Dallas, TX; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Preceding Joe in death are his wife of 63 and a half years; parents, Michael and Amelia; son, Brian Sauer; and six siblings: Michael Sauer, Albert Sauer, Connie Chapin, Katie Gill, Barbara Lee, and Lorraine Deruytter.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Joseph “Joe” Lawrence Sauer, please visit ourTribute Store.