Julie Ione VanZee Phelps, 53

Julie Ione VanZee Phelps June 16, 1963 – February 02, 2017



Share this obituary

Julie Ione Phelps, 53, of Centennial, CO and formerly of Miller, SD, lost her battle with melanoma cancer and passed away peacefully on February 2, 2017 with her mother Ginger by her side.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, Miller with Pastor Matt Richards officiating. Burial will follow at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Julie’s arrangements.