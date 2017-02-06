Leo Gebur, 96

Leo Gebur

(April 18, 1920 – February 1, 2017)



Webster resident, Leo John Gebur, 96, passed away February 1, 2017 at Bethesda Nursing Home after a brief illness.

He was born April 18, 1920 to Joseph and Lena (Gollnick) Gebur on the family farm in Butler Township. Leo attended Butler Grade School through 8th grade. He worked on the family farm and for various relatives and neighbors while growing up, and amazingly he survived a lightning strike out in the field on the family farm. In his late teens, Leo played fiddle with “Herman and His Cowboy Ramblers”.

Leo enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served 3 years in the Army Air Corps with the 304th Fighter Squadron as an Aircraft Technician at Pinellas Army Air Base attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant and overseeing a crew of 3-4 men. Leo furthered his education attending airplane and engine mechanic schools. He and his crew were responsible for maintenance and repair of P-51 and P-40 airplanes. He was honorably discharged in 1945 when he returned home to continue working on the family farm.

In 1962, Leo married Opal Kjosa Kleeman. They established their home in Webster where they raised their family and Leo continued to farm with his brother, Barney. Leo semi-retired from farming around 1995 but continued leasing his land and farming small sections until close to age 90. The past few years he loved riding the combine with his farming neighbor and longtime friend, Jerry Pesall.

Leo enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, going to dances, and long drives in the country.

Leo was a lifelong member of Christ the King Catholic Church.

Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Opal; his parents Joseph and Lena; his brothers Paul, Anton, David, and Barney; his sisters Agnes (his twin) and Rose.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Snaza of Los Angeles, CA; his children Timothy (Rebecca) Gebur of Crystal, MN, Patricia (Ethan) Bauer of Eagle, ID, Thomas (Susan) Gebur of Owatonna, MN, Cynthia (Ronald) Rineck of Baldwin, WI; his stepchildren Elizabeth (Kal) Simons and Paul Kleeman of Vermillion, SD, Joseph (Debra) Kleeman of Inwood, IA, and Julie Kleeman of Elkhorn, NE, plus numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

