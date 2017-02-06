SCHRIVER’S MEMORIAL MORTUARY & CREMATORY

Funeral services for Leslie Hoff, 85, of Aberdeen, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Aberdeen with Pastor Samual Bobby officiating.

Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen. Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2017 at the mortuary and one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday at the church.

Leslie passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017, at his home.

Leslie Hoff was born April 27, 1931 to Henry and Bertha (Koerner) Hoff at Leola, SD where he was raised and graduated from Leola High School. He taught in Country Schools near Leola for a few years and then started working in construction.

Leslie married Vivian A. Schilling September 8, 1951 at Leola. They continued living in Leola for a few years while Leslie worked with road construction. They later moved to Aberdeen. Leslie continued working in construction and helped build the Emerado Air Base in Grand Forks, ND. He also worked for Kenosha Auto Transport out of Wisconsin also known as K.A.T. He later started working for Hub City Iron which later became Safeguard Industries where he was employed for many years. He retired June 1, 1996 and has continued to make Aberdeen his home.

Leslie enjoyed the outdoors especially working in his yard and feeding the animals.

Surviving Leslie is his wife, Vivian of Aberdeen, two sons, Brad (Kathy) Hoff of Aberdeen and David (Kelly) Hoff of Burlington, WI, one daughter, Lucille Werner of Garland, TX, five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Leslie was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Michael Hoff in May of 2016, four brothers, Herb, Milbert, Ed, amd Hank, and three sisters, Tillie, Vera and Ann.