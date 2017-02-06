Linda “Spook” Marie Van Vleet, 57

Linda “Spook” Marie Van Vleet February 10, 1959 – February 04, 2017



Linda Marie “Spook” Van Vleet, 57, of Redfield, SD, passed away at Redfield Community Memorial Hospital on Saturday, February 4, 2017 after a four year battle with cancer. Linda has been cremated and her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Redfield United Methodist Church. Reverend Marty Toepke-Floyd will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Thelen-Hyke Funeral Home of Redfield has been entrusted with arrangements. (www.thelen-hykefuneralhome.com)

Visitation will be Friday, February 17, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with family present, at Thelen-Hyke Funeral Home. A prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Linda Marie Meisel was born February 10, 1959 to William and Edna (Manning) Meisel in Highland Park, MI. She was raised in Frankfort, SD and graduated from Redfield High School in 1977. She continued her education at Northern State University and graduated with an associate degree in Commercial Art and a teaching degree in Elementary Education.

She married Gary Van Vleet on June 15, 1979 and to this union three daughters were born, her Triple A’s; Ashlee, Alandra and Alyssa. Linda also became ‘Mom’ to two foreign exchange students who became her German kids, Floor (Eike) Rahjes and Tom (Kathleen) Ebberink. She loved singing her songs with her grandchildren, Holden, Emma, Madeleine, and Lyric and sharing her sweet tooth amongst her daughters and grandchildren.

Linda’s 2003 Harley Softail was her baby; she looked forward to those rides whenever she could get them, including rides with the Friday Night Group. Her family and friends always enjoyed the camping excursions she’s had over the past four years; the nights full of fun and laughter at Wylie Park; Cody, WY; Hav-a-Rest; Hot Harley Nights and Sturgis. Gary and Linda loved traveling to see their grandchildren. On these trips, Linda had an artistic and unique ability to see creative images in the clouds which always made Gary smile.

She worked at Harry’s Egg Station and the South Dakota Developmental Center before her graduation from NSU. Upon graduation, she was hired as the Art Teacher at Redfield Public School and held that position until her death. In addition to the school, she was hired help at the Iron Horse Campground in Sturgis, SD and a cleaner at Redfield Energy.

Her position at Redfield Public School was her dream job, while there she held numerous positions from coaching to managing extracurricular activities. She was the assistant volleyball coach for six years, earned a state title during that regime and was awarded the Assistant Volleyball Coach of the Year by the State Volleyball Coaches Association. She created the Elementary School Carnival, started the Pep Club and was instrumental with the Pheasant Follies. She was also the prom advisor for many years making great memories for the students of Redfield High School. Through the Digital Dakota Network (DDN), Linda was able to share her talents and teach remotely to students in both Tulare, SD and Doland, SD.

One of Linda’s favorite hobbies was playing softball, where she played 1st base. She participated in fast pitch softball for the City of Frankfort and the Redfield Pub, slow pitch softball for Rockham Legion and various co-ed teams. She attended the National Slow Pitch Tournament with Rockham Legion one year in Pennsylvania as well. Linda coached Redfield Park and Recreation girls’ softball and was an umpire for the various softball teams in Redfield. She used her talent and painted numerous signs for local businesses in Redfield as her art is shown throughout the town. Her artistic ability spread outside of her classroom to the halls of Redfield High; her murals can be seen in the school and Greeno buildings. Being able to paint and make crafts was her passion and she has created so many beautiful things in ways everyone can remember her by. Her family, friends and co-workers would agree that one of the most memorable memories of Linda was her ability to put together a costume. Halloween and St. Patrick’s Day were her favorite holidays to celebrate and show off her creativity!

Linda is survived by her husband, Gary Van Vleet of Redfield; daughter Ashlee (Derek) Struble and grandchildren Holden John and Madeleine Rose of Boise, ID; daughter Alandra (Dustin) Harrelson and grandchildren Emma Marie and Lyric Elizabeth of Redfield; daughter Alyssa Van Vleet and grand puppies Bailey and Precious of Fargo, ND; mother Edna Meisel of Redfield; sister Barb (Claude) Ablen of Redfield; brother Ron Meisel of Rapid City, SD; German kids: Floor Rahjes and Tom Ebberink; niece Billi Zielinski and family; niece Nicki Mommer and sons; niece Amy Press and family; nephew Mike Klebsch and family; nephew Dustin Klebsch and son; nephew Tony (Denise) McGraw and family; nephew Steve McGraw and family; nephew Mike McGraw and family; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. She is also survived by: mother-in-law Marilyn Van Vleet; brothers-in-law: Rick (Pat) Van Vleet; Steve Van Vleet, Tim Van Vleet, Kurt (Marie Kimlicka) Van Vleet and Greg (Darla) Van Vleet and their families.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Meisel; her sister Cheryl “George” Klebsch; her maternal grandparents John and Doris (Gavette) Manning; her paternal grandparents George and Emma (Diiro) Meisel; her father-in-law Cliff Van Vleet and various aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations for the art room in the new school being built in Redfield.