NSU Symphonic Band Concert set for Thursday

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The Northern State University Symphonic Band has a busy week ahead.

The band will go on its annual tour, then present its winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Johnson Fine Arts Center, and then perform for the State Bandmasters Convention in Brookings the following day, according to Rolf Olson, Director of Bands at NSU.

He said this year’s band features 45 students.

While Thursday’s concert is about the midway point in the school year, Olson said the concert is actually a highlight of the season.

Thursday’s concert is entitled, “Dancing,” and will feature a wide variety of music, according to Olson.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for students. It is free for NSU students with their ID.

Olson promises that those who attend will not be disappointed.