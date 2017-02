WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNAX) – While President Trump has made building a wall on the Mexican border, costing up to $15 billion a prime issue, not everyone is on board.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says most immigrants are coming in legally.

Rounds says there are a number of areas on the border where it is impossible to build a wall.

Rounds says they have not seen specifics on the border wall yet from the Trump Administration.