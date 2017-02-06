Memorial services for Roy F. Torres, 72, of Aberdeen, SD, will be 5:00pm, Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Father Mark Lichter, Celebrant. Roy passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017, at his home in Aberdeen.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services. In Lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials.

Roy was born on March 26, 1944 in Uvalde, Texas to Francisco and Feliz Torres, both of Uvalde where his dash began. Roy attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and West Main Jr. High School where he played football as a Running Back, he also participated in other sports. He was a Boy Scout earning both Archery and Rifle badges and awards including accolades for public and private service in the community. He enjoyed helping anyone who needed help, at times his uncles didn’t want Roy’s help but got it anyway. His quest was not selfishness, he just wanted to learn another skill and enjoyed sharing it with his brother. Roy had a photographic memory, if he saw something constructed or rebuilt, it was forever embedded in his memory. Roy was a mechanically inclined person. He would figure ways to make things easier to assemble, build or operate. Many of his family and friends like Ron Bonn, Terry and Cindy Leonhardt & family, Jeff Howard & family, and his cousin Eddie Falcon can relate to his work methods including uncle Fred Ager. For example, Roy and Maggie purchased a fixer upper shanty, it was stripped down to the studs and he and cousin Eddie reconstructed it into their present home; he improved or built wool sackers, built lamb feeders, with Maggie‘s help, to better fit a need or fill a request from his customer(s).

Roy started working at age 10 in the fields picking cotton and various vegetables in Uvalde and pecans in Camp Wood, Texas. He started acquiring knowledge of the goat and sheep shearing business in Camp Wood by age 12. In 1958 he moved to Belle Fourche, SD where he worked for his Uncle Nino Garduña and other sheep shearing crews. Roy managed or ran his own shearing crews by age 18. During a period he employed 20 shearers, wool pickers, wool packers and cook. Roy’s shearing and related work skills were in demand and took him and work crews throughout the Midwest, Southwest, West and Northwest regions of the U.S. including Canada. Roy was involved in some fashion in shearing and construction industries for over 60 years. Roy made many friends in his lifetime but there is little room to mention all the names herein…thank you Fischer family.

Roy met Maggie in 1982 and have been together for 34 years. They married on February 11, 2007 and live in Aberdeen. They were blessed with a son, Joseph (Joey), also from Aberdeen. Roy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Eagles Club. He enjoyed attending the Northern State University Wolves basketball games, watching the NBA San Antonio Spurs and the NFL Minnesota Vikings on TV, he also enjoyed hunting.

Blessed to have shared Roy’s life are: His wife Maggie Torres; his son Joseph Roy [Amber] Fischer, granddaughter Michelle C. Lout-Fischer, grandsons Elias Roy Fischer and Kamren Tosh all of Aberdeen; Daughters RoiAnn Torres of Sturgis, SD; Raylene [Stephen] Barone of Glenwood Springs, CO and Rynette Torres of Spearfish, SD; his brother Robert F. [Janelle] Torres of Quincy, IL; his sisters Rosie Galvan of Peoria, AZ; Rachel [Juan] Gonzales and Rita [David] Mata of Uvalde, Texas and Leti [Larry] Gammon of Garland, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father Francisco D. Torres Jr. of Sabinal, Texas; his mother Feliz R. Flores and sister Rafaela Diaz both of Uvalde, Texas.

