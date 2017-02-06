Sioux Falls donates land to Glory House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Even without the mayor’s support, a land transfer between the City of Sioux Falls and a non-profit group is moving forward.

The city council unanimously decided to continue the process that will give 2.5 acres to the Glory House. Councilor Pat Starr refutes the notion that the process was done in secret.

Another bone of contention with the transfer is the value of the property which Starr admits is currently unsettled.

South Dakota law requires that a municipal land transfer must begin with a city council resolution to make the land available for a public need.

Mayor Mike Huether declined to sign the resolution which will take effect on Feb. 17.