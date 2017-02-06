Wellness center preparing to open in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT) — The grand opening of Watertown’s new Prairie Lakes Wellness Center is about a month away.

Mayor Steve Thorson tells KWAT News they’re starting to think about dates for when the doors will open.

And that’s likely to happen in early March.

Before the wellness center opens, there’s a lot of equipment to move in.

The mayor says the final price tag for the project will come in a litte more than $20 million

Prairie Lakes bought the naming rights to the new building for $2.2 million.