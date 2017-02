PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – A bill that would increase the penalty for performing an abortion on a child capable of feeling pain passed out of the South Dakota House Judiciary Committee.

During the bills hearing, Representative Tona Rozum of Mitchell questioned where the threshold should be.

The bills sponsor, Representative Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls says the science is still evolving.

The bill passed out of committee on a 10-2 vote with a do pass recommendation.