Components of repealed law being reinstated

PIERRE, S.D. (KSOO) – A law that was repealed one week is getting reinstated piece by piece by the South Dakota Legislature.

Supporters of an ethics commission, lobbyist gift bans, campaign finance reform and publicly funded campaigns railed against HB 1069 which struck down what voters approved in November. South Dakota House Speaker Mark Mickelson felt IM 22 was a mess.

In its place are bills that will stand alone and Mickelson admits South Dakotans are going to hold legislators accountable.

Other bills that construct an ethics commission and fine tune finances for campaigns will be discussed this session.

Among those are two Senate bills and three others in the House that will have specific purposes to hold people accountable and limit out-of-state contributions for ballot issues.