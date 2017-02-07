Dakota State MBB Player Earns NSAA Player of the Week Award Again

MADISON, SD (PlayNorthStar.com) – Tanner Heiser of Dakota State has been selected as this week’s NSAA Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week. This is the 2nd time this season he’s received this weekly honor from the league. The Watertown native poured in 35 points in the Trojans’ 90-55 road victory at Waldorf (IA). He broke a 30-year old school record for most 3-pointers made in a single game with eleven 3-pointers, tying the most 3-balls in a single game in the NAIA with five other players this season. Heiser followed that up with 19 points in a loss to Viterbo (WI), where he was 4-of-7 from beyond the 3-point line. For the week, he averaged 27.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the Trojans. Heiser shot a blazing 63.3% from the field (19/30) and drained 15 3-pointers in 23 attempts (65.2%).