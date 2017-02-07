Farmers Union president says state needs new farm bill

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – About 30 Ag lobbyists say they expect Congress will not complete the next farm bill until 2019. They also think spending on the farm legislation will be 10-percent below the current program. South Dakota Farmers Union President Doug Sombke says just the opposite needs to happen, as family farmers need a better safety net.

He’s glad to hear Senate Ag Committee Chairman Pat Roberts is moving ahead with the first farm bill hearing Feb. 23 in Manhattan, Kansas. Somkbe is hoping many producers show up to provide input at the hearings.

Sombke says if the next farm bill doesn’t provide financial assistance to help farmers, the economic situation will get worse.

Sombke is hopeful the Senate will confirm Ag Secretary Nominee Sonny Perdue as soon as possible so he can work on the new farm bill.