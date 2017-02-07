Molded Fiber Glass lays off workers

ABERDEEN.S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Molded Fiber Glass of Aberdeen laid off a “substantial” amount of employees on Monday.

Dan Thielsen, Office Manager with the South Dakota Department of Labor, said he did not know exactly how many people lost their jobs, but said the total was substantial. His department is trying to help those individuals find new employment and also assist them with any unemployment insurance needs.

He said his department actually did something out of the ordinary for the Monday meeting.

Thielsen said the goal is to help people find jobs in Aberdeen.

He encouraged anybody who was laid off to come visit the Department of Labor if they haven’t already done so.