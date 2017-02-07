Presentation College Leading Mascot Battle

MADISON, SD (PlayNorthStar.com) – Results are in for the 1st Annual North Star Athletic Association Mascot Challenge. Round one voting was on the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Facebook Group page and the final three rounds will conclude the voting on Twitter at @PlayNorthStar.

First round voting closed at noon on Thursday, and Presentation College secured the top spot in the Challenge with 347 likes. Waldorf (IA) was 2nd with 252 likes, followed by Valley City State in 3rd with 247 likes. Bellevue (NE) is 4th with 209 likes, while Dickinson State was 5th with 172 likes. Jamestown is 6th with 120 likes. Dakota State (S.D.) sits 7th (70 likes) and Viterbo (Wis.) is 8th with 29 likes.

Go to the NSAA Twitter page next week (@PlayNorthStar) to vote. Waldorf and Dakota State will face off in the first round of Twitter voting on Feb. 6 (10a until 10a on the following day), followed by Valley City State v. Jamestown on Feb. 7. Presentation against Viterbo will take place on Feb. 8, while Bellevue takes on Dickinson State on Feb. 9. There will be a 24-hour period where fans can retweet or like on a mascot for each round. Semifinals are set for Feb. 10 and Feb. 13 with the championship slated for Feb. 14-15.

An added incentive is that the conference winner will automatically gain a spot in the NAIA-SIDA Mascot Challenge that will take place shortly after the conference challenge is completed. 32 NAIA mascots will advance to the national challenge that will also take place on Twitter.