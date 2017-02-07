Snowpack conditions could lead to spring flooding

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – With current snowpack conditions in the Missouri River basin, Corps of Engineers officials predict there will be some river flooding this spring.

During the monthly update, Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the Corps office in Omaha says upper basin snow pack varies a bit.

Low says with current snowpack conditions, they expect some rivers in the region to go over their banks this spring.

Low says there has already been some ice jam flooding along tributaries.

The Corps forecast includes above average run off into the basin for February, March and April.