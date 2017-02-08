Bow-Wow Boogie set for Saturday

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The annual Aberdeen Area Human Society’s Bow-Wow Boogie is set for Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Ramkota Inn Convention Center.

While the event is an annual fundraiser for the Humane Society, this year will feature something a bit different, according to Meghan Cooper, Department Head of Veterinary Care.

The event includes a supper, split pot, pick-a-prize and auction items.

There will also be music by Mark Remily and Carlyle Richards.

Cost is $35 per person in advance or $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased from the Humane Society, The Pet Place or by contacting a Humane Society board member.

All proceeds from the event go the Aberdeen Area Humane Society. Cooper said part of that includes a special fund.

Cooper said that videos will also be shown of animals that have been adopted. She said that the event is usually well attended.