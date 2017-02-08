Northern Swimmers Turn in Strong Showing at Day One of NSIC Tourney

ROCHESTER, MN (NSUWolves.com) – After day one of the NSIC Championships, seven individual Northern State swimmers and two relay teams advanced to the second session of the meet. Four athletes continued into the night in the 200 IM, including; Ashley Dunn and Eliza Jacob in the C finals, Karlie Brown in the B finals and Hannah Kastigar in the A finals. Kady Harris and Kayla Sproles would go on to swim in the 50 yard freestyle in the C and B finals respectively, while Kalina Emaus would compete in the 1000 yard freestyle. The Wolves also sent two relay teams to the finals to battle in the 200 yard medley relay.

In the finals round, sophomore Kalina Emaus shaved 37.95 seconds off her prelim time in the 1000 yard freestyle, earning a third place finish for NSU by hitting the wall at 10:37.00. Junior Hannah Kastigar continued to excel for the Wolves in the 200 yard IM, topping all opponents with a 2:01.07 finish for a new school record and an NSIC record set in 2014. Ashley Dunn and Eliza Jacob finished first and third each among the C finalists.

Among the 200 yard medley relay, the Northern State team consisting of Edda Skoric , Kady Harris , Kamie Wagar and Kayla Sproles finished eighth overall with a time of 1:49.39, taking down the school record of 1:49.47. The second competing NSU team with Jamie Fuse , Eliza Jacob , Karlie Brown and Gentry Musgrove also finished top-10 with a time of 1:52.02.

The Wolves rounded out the first day sitting in sixth place with 80 team points. Competition will pick up again tomorrow at 10 a.m. for session three of the championships, which will include the 400 IM, the 100 yard butterfly, the 200 yard freestyle and the 1 mtr diving prelims.