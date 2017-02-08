Questions surround biotech labeling

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – The biotech labeling bill passed by Congress last year faces an uncertain future. The law set a deadline of July 29 of 2018 for the USDA to release rules complying with the law. USDA was working to publish an advance notice of rulemaking, however it withdrawn by the Trump administration.

American Soybean Association board member and Lennox, South Dakota soybean grower Dave Poppens says the outcome of the rule lies with new Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue when he gets confirmed.

He says having that rule finalized is critical in to keep piecemeal state labeling laws from being revived.

Poppens says at this point they must wait for Perdue’s confirmation, and hope he convinces the President the national biotech labeling standard is needed.

Under Trump’s recent executive order, two rules must be eliminated before any new ones can be put in place, leaving the biotech labeling measure in limbo.