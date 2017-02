SALEM, S.D. (WNAX) – With the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as US Education Department Secretary, local school districts are now waiting and watching to see what trickles down from the federal level.

Dan Swartos, Superintendent at McCook Central in Salem says they don’t get a lot of federal money.

Swartos says they do depend on a federal program for a pre-school program.

Swartos says they will wait to see what changes in federal rules may be coming from the new Administration.