Sioux Falls City Council looking at public recordings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSOO) – Sioux Falls city council revisited the issue of whether advisory boards should record their meetings and make the audio or video available for the public.

Several councilors pointed out that the recordings are already taking place, but getting a copy of the recordings are cumbersome to obtain by filing a request and needing to pick up a copy on cd.

Greg Nietzert went over the requirements that the city council initially approved before Mayor Mike Huether vetoed their decision.

Councilor Christine Erickson asked the council to override the Mayor’s veto and describes the authority of several boards.

Michelle Erppenbach cited concerns of some who seem to berate and belittle when cameras on, and is concerned that recording meetings would enable grandstanding by a small segment of the public.

Councilor Rick Kiley says the citizen’s advisory boards have no authority to spend tax dollars. Parks and recreation board 4 pm is Tuesday, which is a conflict for council to attend. He suggested changing the meeting time.

The vote was 5 to 3, not enough to override the veto, eliminating the requirements of city boards to provide recordings of their meetings to the public.