Updated NABC & WBCA Polls

NABC.com & WBCA.org – The NABC & WBCA polls have been updated for this week. On the men’s side, MSU-Moorhead hopped back into the top 25 this week at the 24-spot. SMSU is still getting votes and would be 28th if the spots were counted out that far. Other Central Region teams include Northwest MO (#1, MIAA) and AR-Monticello (#17, GAC).

As for the women, MSU-Moorhead sits 16th this week, moving up one position from a week ago. Winona State lost to the Dragons over the weekend and slips three spots to 23rd this week. The only other NSIC team getting recognition is USF in the “receiving votes” category (#33). Other regional reps include Central OK (#9, MIAA), Pittsburg State (#10, MIAA), Emporia State (#11, MIAA), Central MO (#15, MIAA), AR Tech (#21, GAC), and Harding (#25, GAC).