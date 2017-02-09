Bills combine nursing home issues

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – The South Dakota House Health & Human Services Committee combined a couple of bills dealing with nursing homes.

Representative Wayne Steinhauer of Hartford amended SB6 to include provisions of HB1002, dealing with reports on the number of nursing home beds available.

Steinhauer was the Chairman of a summer study committee that took a look at the nursing home beds available. Representative Karen Soli of Sioux Falls was also a member of that study.

Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon says they do many of these reports every year.

The committee passed the bill on a 13-0 vote, with a do pass recommendation.