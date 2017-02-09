Committee passes bill for new tech school board

PIERRE, S.D. (KJJQ) – The House State Affairs Committee passed a bill that will finish the work started with Amendment R, which was narrowly approved by voters in November.

The measure establishes a separate board to oversee the four tech schools, which are currently under the State Board of Education.

It passed unanimously out of the Senate.

Amendment R changed the constitution to allow the new board.

Deb Fisher-Clemens served on the Skilled Worker Advisory Task Force and spoke in support. She says Senate Bill 65 implements a distinctly different governance system for the technical institutes.

Patrick Weber of the Governor’s Office spoke in support of the bill on behalf of the administration.

The South Dakota Board of Technical Education would consist of nine people, appointed by the Governor.

No one spoke against the measure which passed unanimously and now goes to the House Floor.