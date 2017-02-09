Construction starts again on pipeline

CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — The company building the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline has started construction on the final stretch of the $3.8 billion project.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners began work late Wednesday after getting final permission from the Army to proceed with a crossing of the Missouri River in southern North Dakota. Company spokeswoman Vicki Granado says work commenced immediately after the company received permission.

The work had been stalled for months due to opposition by the Standing Rock Sioux, but President Donald Trump last month instructed the Army Corps of Engineers to advance pipeline construction.

The tribe fears a pipeline leak could contaminate its drinking water. ETP says the pipeline is safe.

Granado says it will take about two months to complete drilling under the lake.