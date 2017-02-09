Krebs supports ideas to improve ballot process

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – Secretary of State Shantel Krebs supports a number of ideas for the 2017 State Legislature to improve the ballot initiative process in South Dakota.

Krebs believes that ballot measures that would amend the state constitution should require a 60 percent majority.

Another change she supports would require the cost of an initiated measure be disclosed when voters are asked to sign petitions to get it on the ballot.

Krebs also wants caps on contributions to organizations supporting and opposing ballot measures. The caps would be on both out-of-state and in-state money. Krebs acknowledges that such caps, if approved, could face court action.