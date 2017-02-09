Man facing charges following high-speed chase Wednesday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSOO) – A man faces multiple charges in both Minnehaha and Lincoln County after leading police on a high speed chase Wednesday.

Initially, witnesses say a man assaulted a woman and forced her into a silver-colored sedan with South Dakota Plates along West 41st Street in southwest Sioux Falls just before 9 a.m.

The driver was observed passing cars in a middle turn lane inside city limits at a high rate of speed while heading south. Sioux Falls Police suspended the chase as the vehicle proceeded into rural Lincoln County southwest of Harrisburg and eventually southwest of Canton.

Lincoln County Deputies and the South Dakota Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit which exceeded speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Eventually officers were able to disable the vehicle by deflating one of the tires.

Police arrested 33-year old Joshua Burnell without incident. He is charged with Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, Aggravated Eluding, DUI and assorted traffic violations.

The woman who was along for the wild ride was set free without further injury.