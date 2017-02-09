NSU has major economic impact on state

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Northern State produced some impressive numbers in an Economic Impact Report released by the South Dakota Board of Regents recently.

According to the report, Northern generates approximately $229 million annually from a state investment of $12.9 million. Those are numbers that NSU President Tim Downs likes to see.

The report also indicated that 6,270 people live in South Dakota because of the presence of Northern State.

Among the other numbers in the report is that NSU supports 368.2 full-time jobs in the state, and 2,169 full-time jobs from the resulting economic activity. It also stated that NSU students contribute $13.3 million to the state, not including tuition and fees.

Downs said recruiting students is a joint effort.

Attracting students takes a creative process, according to Downs.

He said the goal is not only to attract students, but to retain them and then have them graduate.